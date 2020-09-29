Denmark backs India on diversification of global supply chains

A day after the prime ministers of India and Denmark met for a virtual summit, the latter's envoy, Freddy Svane, batted for diversification of the global chain initiative, saying his country was ready for it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken about the need for alternate and diversified global supply chains at the summit and cited how India, Japan, Australia are coming together for supply chain initiative.

The envoy spoke exclusively to Wion's principal diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal about the Green Strategic partnership and explained how India's scale and Denmark's skills can come together. He also spoke about the Kim Davy issue -- that India raised during the virtual summit.

This was the fourth such summit of the Indian prime minister amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wion: India and Denmark agreed on green strategic partnership. Please elaborate.

Freddy Svane: This was the first virtual summit between India and any European country and we had a specific agenda -- to launch green strategic partnership. Early on, PM Modi had made clear that India had the scale -- 1.3 billion people, Denmark had the skills. India also has skills. We need a scope. The green strategic partnership is a way of focussing on every kind of cooperation that will improve the situation vis-a-vis climate change, energy, and food processing. Programmes like clean tap water, doubling of farmers income -- we can play a role. Around 1.4 billion people are entering into a relationship with Danes. We are proud of that. As PM Modi said, greener partnership of the new age. It will create jobs in India, many Danish companies are ready to invest more in India to secure greener transformation. It is about shaping future -- we moving from green, greener and greenest kind of attitude. As PM said at the UN, we need to reform, perform and transform. On Monday, we are following that mantra. We are very happy about that.

Wion: One of the key outcomes of the virtual summit is Denmark joining the international solar alliance. How important is it for your country?

Freddy Svane: We have to take note of that whatever we try to do globally on climate change, nothing will be successful without India being part of it. India has to be part of it. In that context, ISA, which is one of the most important projects launched by the Modi government is very important for changing the energy mix and secure green mindset is coming to all of us. We are ready to join ISA; our prime minister gave a commitment on Monday. All preparatory works are being done. We see huge potential for India and the ambitious agenda outlined by the Indian government, we have the tech, money so that India can be a global hub for onshore, offshore and wind energy. We are connecting in the greenway and that is about the future.

Wion: Indian PM during the virtual summit called for diversification of global supply chain, and without taking China's name highlighted how risky it has been to be dependent on a "single source". He also cited India, Japan, Australia supply chain resilience initiative. Your reaction?

Freddy Svane: First and foremost, COVID-19 was discussed on Monday. Both PMs, agreed, we need to find a global solution to the pandemic, it will not be the last one. We all have learnt our lessons and need to be much more resilient in dealing with the crisis. Both called for strong multilateral cooperation in the field. They took note of that, the pandemic had a negative impact on the global economy. In that perspective, we realised that traditional global supply chains are put at risk. And therefore, we need to reduce the risk. And naturally, India comes in as an alternative and India has been vocal about that. We saw the Japan, India, Australia initiative. That is something we are ready to consider. It is not to be seen as kind as a reaction to specific countries; it is about securing the global economy and benefits from the global economy comes to us. Nobody can live without global economy. Happy to tell, both PM agreed, FTA between India EU need to be finalised as soon as possible. Instead of focussing on what went wrong, its important to focus on how we can change things and benefits the whole world, India and Denmark. That is how I see.

Wion: This is the fourth virtual summit and first standalone virtual summit of an Indian prime minister with any European country. A reflection of growing closeness?

Freddy Svane: The EAM in his book very cleverly and smartly talked about the India way -- India has to reach to a different continent and different countries. We are extremely happy New Delhi thought about Denmark; we have been working on it with mutual interest on both sides. In Denmark, we have 6 million people and we are punching well beyond that on green technology and in that context, there are mutual benefits. You are a big country; you need to build strategic ties with small counties. We have our own history, but we have a specific relationship with your prime minister which is important to us.

Wion: Kim Davy issue was also raised during the meet.

Freddy Svane: I recall it myself. I was the envoy from 2010-2015. The two prime ministers discussed it and we took note of strong interests on both sides to have this matter resolved. Now we are moving forward.

The fact that India decided to enter into a green strategic partnership with Denmark is also significant and symbolises that we are here to create a future.