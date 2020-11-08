Demonetisation helped reduce black money: PM Narendra Modi

Exactly after four years of demonetization, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended it by saying the measure helped reduce black money.

"Demonetisation helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalisation and gave a boost to transparency. These outcomes have been greatly beneficial towards the national progress," Modi tweeted.

These outcomes have been greatly beneficial towards national progress.

The Prime Minister said India had turned into a lesser cash-based economy with better tax compliance. He said self-assessment tax of more than Rs 13,000 crore was paid by targeted non-filers and 3.04 lakh persons who deposited cash of Rs 10 lakh or more but had not filed their income tax returns were identified.

Modi also said that 2.09 lakh such identified non-filers had responded and paid self- assessment tax of Rs 6,531 crore.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Modi had announced the decision to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight.

(With inputs from agencies)