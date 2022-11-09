Deloitte India fires employee accused of running an international hacking ring

Deloitte India has fired an employee accused of running a global hacking group, a day after the Sunday Times and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism made the expose.

“We are aware of the recent media reports outlining serious allegations about an individual who used to work for Deloitte India. This individual no longer works for Deloitte India,” said the company spokesperson.

Reportedly, a day before, it was revealed that Aditya Jain, an associate director with the company's cyber unit was running a hacking group named WhiteInt that acted as a 'hack-for-hire' company.

According to reports, Jain's hacking firm had information regarding several famous personalities from across the globe. Former Pakistan President Musharraf, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry, former UK chancellor Philip Hammond and Swiss President Ignazio Cassis were among the few whose confidential information was accessed by the firm.

He was running the operations from a fourth-floor apartment in the Northern Indian city of Gurugram, known for housing big tech companies.

Jain joined Deloitte in February, earlier this year and was previously employed with one of the Big Four firms of the country, up until March 2021. Notably, EY, Deloitte, PwC and KPMG constitute the Big Four firms and have large cyber-security practices.

Their business has grown exponentially during the pandemic as Work from Home becomes a trend.

In the report that blew the lid on the operations, it was also revealed that several Indian hackers offered their services willingly to hack into confidential and private email accounts of the victims, after receiving intel from autocratic states, and wealthy businessmen.

