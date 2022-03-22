Delicious varieties of Kashmiri bread on display in spring festival in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir tourism department is promoting 18 varieties of Kashmiri bread in In the ongoing spring festival in the valley. The bread varieties are from various parts of the valley, from north Kashmir to central and south Kashmir. The bread varieties have been on display in the gardens of Srinagar.

The step has been taken to let tourists experience flavours of local food.

Eighteen types of bread have been kept on display and are being served with Kashmiri Kehwa poured from a Samovar (Kashmiri copper teapot). The bread includes Makai Tchot (Corn Bread), Gaer Tchot (Chestnut Bread), Tamul Tchot (Rice Bread), Bakerkhani, Kulche and Rooth (a local Cake). There are more varieties on display.

(Image: Idrees Lone) The Kashmiri copper teapot or Samovar can be seen kept alongside varieties of bread

"These are the breads that we collected from different parts of the Kashmir Valley. These have been used by locals for years and they are our traditional breads. Almost 18 varieties are there which we got from north Kashmir, south Kashmir, and central Kashmir. These have been put on display just to show the tourists varieties of breads in Kashmir. They will be made available in all our gardens during festivals and in the Tulip Garden as well," said GN Itoo, Director of Tourism.

The tourists visiting the valley are loving these unique and tasty breads. A lot of tourists sipped the Kashmiri Kehwa in the Zabarwan Park. The initiative is helping local bread makers to sell their products easily.

"We enjoyed different varieties of the breads kept on display in this garden. I came with my whole family, and we tried almost all breads. They have a very distinct taste, and we thoroughly enjoyed the Kehwa with breads," said Rashmi, a tourist,

The Tulip Garden will be thrown open to the public on 23 March and all of these bread varieties will be kept there for the tourists.