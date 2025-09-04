/Delhi's Yamuna Bank metro station 'inaccessible' amid heavy rains, flood warning: What to do if you commute on this route

Heavy rain in Delhi for last 2-3 days has led to severe waterlogging, traffic delays and a sharp rise in Yamuna water levels. On Thursday (September 4), the gates of Yamuna Bank metro station in Delhi were shut after the road leading to the metro got flooded due to the rising water level of the Yamuna river. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived to help passengers stuck at the metro station. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that although the entry to the station is blocked, the metro station is still running and passengers can use it for interchange the metros. They also advised people to take alternative routes.