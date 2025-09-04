/Relief camps flooded as Yamuna crosses 207.48 metres in Delhi, IMD warns of more rain

Following continuous rainfall, relief camps in low-lying areas of Delhi, including near Mayur Vihar Phase-I, were flooded on Thursday as the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark. Official data indicated that the water level in the Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge of Delhi touched 207.48 metres at 7:00 am, while the water level was 207.47 metres at 5:00 am and 207.48 metres at 6:00 am.

According to a report by news agency PTI, officials also said that the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2:00 am and 5:00 am. Meanwhile, a flood alert has been issued for Delhi after a heavy downpour.

Following the rain, cars were seen submerged and buildings flooded along Bela Road in the Civil Lines area of Delhi. After the flooding of the Yamuna River, parts of the Kashmere Gate also went underwater.

On Wednesday afternoon, the heavy rains also caused widespread traffic congestion and waterlogging, severely impacting the commuters. The impact of the rising Yamuna level was clearly witnessed across the capital, especially in areas adjacent to the riverbanks and low-lying areas, where water entered streets, homes, and relief camps, displacing residents.

Residents in severely affected regions, which include Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, were relocated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and district officials.

Weather forecast for Delhi in the coming days

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued wet weather for the upcoming days. While Delhi experiences a "generally cloudy sky with rain" on Wednesday, a "thunderstorm with rain" is likely on Thursday. The IMD predicts similar patterns of moderate to heavy rainfall for September 5 and 6, along with a generally cloudy sky through the weekend.