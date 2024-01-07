Delhi’s smog tower ‘loses breath’ as workers remain unpaid by Kejriwal govt

The smog tower installed in Delhi’s Connaught Place has been locked up by the workers due to unpaid salaries, as per several media reports. The development comes even as the national capital reels under ‘very poor’ air quality amidst freezing cold and dense fog.

The $2.76 million (INR 23 crore) smog tower was inaugurated by Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2021; however, it was shut down in April last year. Then after the Supreme Court’s intervention, the tower again resumed its operations in November.

The reason behind the recent closure

According to the company responsible for the smog tower’s operations, the facility has been shut down due to non-payment of their salary for December and no written 'job guarantee' from the Delhi government.

A 13-member team of the private firm Vibgyour Consulting was in charge of operating the tower. Mahipal Bisht, one of the staff members, was quoted as saying by India Today that their company has not got any job confirmation from the Delhi government.

"This tower is under Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and our company, Vibgyour Consulting, was operating this tower," he said.

"But in April 2023, operations of the tower were stopped. But after the Supreme Court rebuked the Delhi government in November (2023) to start this tower, we were called by DPCC and on November 8, again the tower was operationalised, but later we were not paid our salary on time and our December salary is not paid yet and above this our company has not got any job confirmation from Delhi government," he added.

No basic facilities for staff members

The staff members also pointed out that there were no basic facilities available at the smog tower, such as drinking water and an accessible toilet. They also highlighted that “even basic tools like pliers and screwdrivers are not available and we are also not provided any safety gear."

According to staff members, the smog tower was not even in good working condition, and most of the 5000 filters installed in the tower are old and need replacement.