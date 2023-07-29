Delhi woman killed with iron rod by her cousin for refusing marriage proposal, says family

A 23-year-old woman from Delhi was allegedly killed by her relative for refusing to marry him, as she wanted to become financially independent, her family said on Friday. Nargis, a resident of Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, was preparing for government job examinations.

The family said the accused, Irfan (28), used to live with the family around five-six years ago but was asked to leave after he allegedly started harassing Nargis. The victim and accused were first cousins, with their mothers being sisters to each other.

The woman was reportedly killed with an iron rod by him inside a park in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Friday, police said.

Her father Suljat, who works as a motor mechanic, said she was her only daughter. He has two sons. "I want justice for her," he said. "The accused should get strict punishment. We will not forgive him for what he has done."

The accused has been arrested

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said police received a PCR call regarding a murder at the Vijay Mandal Park near Aurobindo College and a woman was found lying on the ground. A chair, an iron rod and a bag were found next to her, police said. Police arrested the accused, identified as Irfan, 28, from his house in Sangam Vihar, around 7- 8 km from where the deceased, Nargis, lived with her family.

Also Read | India: Officials at Kuno national park struggle to trace cheetah after radio collar stops working

Irfan had been working as a delivery agent, police said. “He had written entrance tests to join the Indian Army last year, in which he had failed… he was also preparing for civil services exams,” said the officer.

Sources said Irfan had come on his scooter. He entered through a back entry gate, instead of the main entrance. “Prima facie from the wounds on the victim’s head and face, it seems he beat her up with the road at least three to four times,” said another officer.

Two different stories

Nargis' brother Sameer said, "Around six months ago, our family turned down the marriage proposal of the accused. My sister did not want to marry him."

According to police, Nargis and Irfan were in a relationship earlier and there were also talks about their marriage, but Nargis' family finally disapproved of it.

Nargis then stopped talking to Irfan, which made him even more agitated, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE