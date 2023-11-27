Delhi: Woman bites off husband's ear during verbal fight, FIR registered

In an odd case, a woman allegedly bit off his husband’s ear in wrath of anger when they were having a verbal spat. The incident took place in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area on November 20, the police official said on Sunday.

The victim, a 45-year-old man told the police about the incident and reported an FIR after she underwent an ear surgery.

The man told the police, "I went to throw garbage outside my house around 9.20 am on November 20. I asked my wife to clean the house. Soon after I returned home, my wife started fighting with me over an unknown issue."

The complaint was filed on November 22, two days after the incident took place. An FIR has been registered against the women following the complaint under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on into the matter.

The victim, whose name has not been revealed yet, also told the police that his wife asked him to sell the house and give her a share so that she could stay separately with the children.

“I tried to make her understand, but a verbal spat ensued. She even tried to hit me, but I pushed her away. I was walking out of the house when she held me from the back and in a fit of rage bit my right ear so hard that the upper portion of my ear got dismembered," the victim said as quoted by PTI.

After the incident, the victim’s son took him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment. He then underwent surgery at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini.

The police said that they received information about the attack on November 20 from a hospital and a team was sent to investigate the matter.

According to a senior police officer, the victim was unwell and not in a condition to give a statement. He had requested the police that he would come to the police station later to give his statement.

Police said further investigations are underway and they are looking into verifying the allegations.