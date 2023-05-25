Delhi weather alert: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in capital & NCR; check details

After days of a blistering heatwave, India's national capital Delhi on Thursday settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the average temperature. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted rainfall and thunderstorm later in the day. The weather agency added that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

It added that generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms would be accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph. These are expected at most places during the afternoon or evening.

IMD said, "Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind (speed 35-45 kmph) is very likely to occur at most places over Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi in next 24 hours."

The air quality for Delhi has also improved, which now falls under the "good" category on Thursday as the AQI at 9 am was at 96.

This weather relief comes as the capital earlier recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues orange alerts for Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

The orange alert means to be prepared. The weather agency issued the warning for hailstorms in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Haryana.

The IMD said that due to western disturbance, light or moderate rainfall is expected at most places with thunderstorms, occasional gusty winds and lightning.

The Met department added that northern eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive heavy rains till Friday this week.

Weather predictions:

On May 25, Thursday: The IMD weather forecast predicted a "cloudy sky" for Delhi and the surrounding areas.

On May 26, Friday: By Friday, the national capital is expected to witness a cloudy sky with light rain and a few thunderstorms at some places.

Heavy rainfall, hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, while moderate rainfall is expected in other neighbouring places in the state. The hailstorm is also very likely to occur in Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan and Shimla.

The state's IMD head Surender Paul told ANI, "There has been rain in different parts of the state. The highest rainfall has been recorded in district Kangra and in other parts of the state there is moderate rain."

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE