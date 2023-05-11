Delhi vs Centre services row: AAP hails Supreme Court's 'landmark' verdict

Indian Supreme Court ruled on Thursday (May 11) that the New Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services, a massive boost to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s government in the capital of the nation, which trmed the verdict a "victory of democracy".

SC heard the Centre versus the Delhi government case over the demarcation of power. A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said an elected government needs to have control over the administration — a decision opposite to Justice Ashok Bhushan's 2019 judgment that the city government has no power over the issue of services.

The constitution bench was set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

AAP's leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the decision, as he said, "Heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Supreme Court for doing justice to the people of Delhi." Kejriwal added in a tweet in Hindi, "With this decision, the pace of development of Delhi will increase manifold. Democracy won."

The officials have said that Kejriwal will go to the Delhi Secretariat for the first time in many months and hold a meeting with his cabinet after the top court verdict. The party said that the Lt Governor will have no power over the officers to stop the work of the people of Delhi.

AAP Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha called the verdict a "landmark decision". In a tweet, Chadha wrote: "Satyamev Jayate. Delhi wins. Hon'ble Supreme Court's landmark judgment sends a stern message that officers working with the government of Delhi are meant to serve (the) people of Delhi through the elected government and not unelected usurpers parachuted by Centre to stall governance, namely LG." दिल्ली के लोगों के साथ न्याय करने के लिए माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया। इस निर्णय से दिल्ली के विकास की गति कई गुना बढ़ेगी।



जनतंत्र की जीत हुई। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 11, 2023 × Satyamev Jayate



Delhi wins✌️



Hon'ble Supreme Court's landmark judgement sends a stern message that officers working with Govt of Delhi are meant to serve people of Delhi through the elected government & not unelected usurpers parachuted by Centre to stall governance, namely LG. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 11, 2023 × Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government in the case, said, "This is a judgement in favour of the people of Delhi and I welcome every legal count of it. We hope and trust that all such over adventurous legal acrobatics as practised by the Central govt in the NCT case will not reoccur."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE