/Delhi to add 97 km Metro network, 65 new stations under Rs 48,204 crore plan to boost connectivity

The Delhi government announced on Saturday that it has mandated an extensive expansion of the Metro rail network of the city, with plans afoot to add more than 97 kilometres of new lines and 65 stations along seven corridors under the Phase V(B) plan. In response, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the project, with an estimated cost of Rs 48,204.56 crore, is aimed at improving connectivity between the outskirts and emerging parts of the Capital with central Delhi.



Officials indicated that four out of seven corridors have been formulated as priority projects and will be taken up with a speedy response. The government has set a target to complete these corridors by 2029. The CM also stated that the DMRC will divide the detailed project reports (DPRs) into priority and non-priority ones for effective and phased implementation. “This project will play a key role in ensuring balanced and inclusive urban development across Delhi,” she said.



The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the entire project has been completed and submitted to the Centre, where it is currently awaiting Cabinet approval. Earlier this week, the Delhi government cleared the proposal after a detailed meeting between the Chief Minister and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), officials said. Once approved, both the Centre and the Delhi government will need to sanction funding before construction can begin. The DMRC did not respond to requests for comment.

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Metro with multiple interchange points

The expansion plan is set to bring areas such as Najafgarh, Narela, Mithapur and Khera Kalan onto the Metro map, connecting them to the existing lines. The project will feature a combination of elevated and underground corridors, along with multiple interchange points designed to integrate the new lines with existing ones.



“The initiative will significantly enhance access to public transport in underserved areas. This expansion will connect far-flung and fast-growing areas of Delhi to the Metro network, ensuring faster, safer and more convenient travel for residents,” Gupta said.



The Dhansa Bus Stand-Nangloi corridor, spanning 11.859km, will be a fully elevated route with nine stations. It will connect Naresh Park Extension, Ranhola, Bakkarwala, Baprola, Dichaon Kalan and Najafgarh Extension, with interchange facilities at Nangloi on the Green Line and Dhansa Bus Stand on the Grey Line.