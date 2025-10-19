/Delhi shocker: Pregnant woman stabbed to death by her lover, husband kills assailant in counterattack

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was reportedly stabbed to death by her lover in the Ram Nagar area of Delhi before the husband of the woman overpowered the lover and killed him with the same knife on Saturday night (Oct). The police called the incident a love triangle where a dispute over an extramarital affair left them dead.

The deceased individuals were identified were Shalini, a 22-year-old homemaker and a mother to two daughters and the 34-year-old Aashu alias Shailendra, who was a local criminal and had an affair with Shalini. Meanwhile, Shalini's 23-year-old husband, Akash, an e-rickshaw driver, is currently battling for life in the hospital.

According to a report by NDTV, Aashu claimed that Shalini was pregnant with his child, and he was mad at her for staying with her husband. That's why he attacked Akash and Shalini when they had gone to meet the latter's mother at Qutub Road. At first, Aashu attacked Akash with a knife, but he managed to escape the attack. Amid this, when he noticed Shalini in the e-rickshaw then Aashu launched the attack and stabbed her multiple times.

When Akash rushed to protect his wife, Aashu attacked him as well, leaving him with several stab wounds. However, Akash managed to fight back, seize the knife, and stab Aashu to death.

Love triangle

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said Shalini’s brother, Rohit, quickly took the couple to the hospital, while police brought Aashu to the same facility. Doctors declared Shalini and Aashu dead on arrival, while Akash sustained multiple injuries while trying to save his wife.

Sheila revealed that Shalini and Akash’s marriage had gone through a rough phase a few years earlier, during which Shalini became involved with Aashu, and the two briefly lived together. After reconciling, Shalini and Akash resumed living with their two children, a development that reportedly enraged Aashu.

Police confirmed that Aashu claimed he was the father of Shalini’s unborn child, while Shalini maintained it was Akash’s. This dispute is believed to have driven Aashu to attack the couple.