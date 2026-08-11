/Delhi sees nearly six-fold rise in H1N1 cases in 2026. What are the symptoms, risks, complications and prevention

Delhi is witnessing a significant rise in H1N1 influenza cases, with infections increasing nearly six-fold compared with the same period last year. According to recent reports, the capital has recorded 1,344 H1N1 cases so far in 2026, compared with 229 cases during the corresponding period last year. The sharp increase has raised concerns among doctors, particularly because influenza can sometimes lead to serious complications.

While most otherwise healthy people recover from H1N1 without major problems, the infection can become severe in certain individuals and may require hospitalisation. Doctors advise people not to ignore flu symptoms that persist, worsen or return after an initial improvement. Early medical evaluation can be especially important for people at higher risk of complications.

What is H1N1?

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H1N1 is a subtype of the influenza A virus that causes respiratory illness. It was widely known as ‘swine flu’ during the 2009 pandemic. The H1N1 virus associated with that pandemic now circulates as one of the seasonal influenza viruses. The infection primarily spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Transmission can also occur when a person touches a contaminated surface and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes. H1N1 infection can range from mild to severe. While some people recover within several days, others may develop complications that require medical treatment or hospital care.

Common symptoms of H1N1

H1N1 symptoms can resemble those of several other respiratory infections, making it difficult to identify the infection based on symptoms alone.

Common symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Persistent cough

Sore throat

Headache

Body or muscle aches

Extreme tiredness or weakness

Runny or blocked nose

Loss of appetite

Some people may also develop nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. These symptoms are more commonly reported in children. However, difficulty breathing, chest pain or symptoms that become progressively worse should not be ignored and require medical attention.

Who is at higher risk of severe H1N1?

H1N1 can infect people of all ages, but certain groups have a higher risk of developing severe illness or complications.

These include:

Young children, particularly infants

Older adults

Pregnant women

People with asthma or other chronic lung diseases

People with heart disease

Individuals with diabetes or other chronic medical conditions

People with weakened immune systems

People with severe obesity

Children and people with underlying health conditions may take longer to recover and can be more vulnerable to serious influenza-related complications.

What are the complications of H1N1?

Most people recover from influenza without serious complications. However, in some cases, the infection can affect the lungs and other organs.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is one of the major complications associated with severe influenza. It can cause significant breathing difficulties and may require hospital treatment.

Worsening Of Existing Respiratory Conditions

H1N1 can aggravate asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions, potentially making symptoms more difficult to control.

Respiratory Failure

In severe cases, influenza can result in respiratory failure. The risk may be greater among people who already have underlying medical conditions or other risk factors.

Secondary bacterial infections

A person may develop a secondary bacterial infection following influenza. Such infections can further worsen the patient's condition and may require additional treatment.

Other rare complications

In rare cases, influenza can affect organs beyond the respiratory system and cause complications such as inflammation of the heart or brain. Because of these potential complications, persistent or worsening symptoms should not simply be dismissed as an ordinary cold or flu.

How to prevent H1N1

Several simple precautions can help reduce the risk of catching or spreading influenza.

Get the seasonal flu vaccine

Seasonal influenza vaccination can provide protection against circulating influenza strains. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of severe illness.

Wash your hands regularly

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. When these are unavailable, an alcohol-based hand sanitiser can be used.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Use a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing instead of covering your mouth with your hands. Dispose of used tissues properly and wash your hands afterwards.

Avoid close contact when sick

People experiencing flu-like symptoms should avoid close contact with others as much as possible to reduce the risk of transmission.

Wear a mask when necessary

Wearing a mask can help reduce respiratory transmission, particularly in crowded or poorly ventilated environments.

Avoid touching your face

Try to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, as this can increase the risk of transferring viruses from contaminated surfaces.

Do not self-medicate with antibiotics

Antibiotics do not work against influenza viruses. They should not be taken without medical advice simply because a person has flu-like symptoms.

When should you see a doctor?

People with mild influenza symptoms can often recover with adequate rest, fluids and appropriate medical advice. However, medical attention should be sought if fever or respiratory symptoms persist, become severe or worsen after initially improving.

Warning signs that require prompt medical evaluation include:

Difficulty breathing

Chest pain

Confusion

Severe weakness

Bluish lips or face

Signs of dehydration

Sudden worsening of symptoms

People in high-risk groups should contact a doctor early rather than waiting for symptoms to become severe.

Early medical assessment can help determine whether further testing, antiviral treatment or hospital care is necessary.

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