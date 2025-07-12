/Delhi's Sheesh Mahal reopens after centuries in Shalimar Bagh: Date, timings, areas to explore - know here

The Mughal era Sheesh Mahal has been restored to its former condition and is now open to the public after centuries. The last time people could visit Sheesh Mahal was 370 years ago. It is located in North-West Delhi in Shalimar Bagh. The 17th-century palace once served as a royal retreat for Emperor Shah Jahan. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) worked in a team and restored the palace, which was reopened on July 2, 2025. Now visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Mughal-era architecture with its landscaped gardens, sandstone structures and traditional design elements.

How was the palace restored?

The Sheesh Mahal was restored by the combined efforts of the ASI and DDA. They use the Mughal construction methods to reconstruct the monument. Craftsmen used lime surkhi (lime mortar with brick dust), lakhauri bricks (thin, flat Mughal-style bricks) and natural binding agents such as jaggery, bael fruit and urad dal paste to replicate historical building techniques.

Things to explore

If you are planning to visit the palace to enjoy the Mughal architecture, don't forget to visit The Readers' Cafe Corner. It is a heaven for book lovers. Also, you must visit the Cafe Shalimar, which will offer you a relaxed space to enjoy your food while enjoying the exotic view of the gardens.

When, Where, How

The Sheesh Mahal is situated inside the Shalimar Bagh District Park, North West Delhi. The nearest metro stations are: Shalimar Bagh, Jahangirpuri and Haiderpur Badli Mor.