/Delhi's Red Fort blast triggered by panic, device not fully assembled: Sources

Indian security agencies believe the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort was the result of an accidental explosion triggered by a panicked bomber. Preliminary investigations suggest the suspect was attempting to relocate or dispose of an incomplete improvised explosive device (IED) when it detonated. Officials noted the absence of a crater or projectiles, indicating that the device did not possess full explosive capability. The blast occurred while the vehicle was still in motion, reinforcing the theory that the explosion was unintentional. Authorities suspect the car bomber acted hastily after intensified operations against the Faridabad terror module, which may have prompted him to panic. Investigators believe a major terror attack was likely averted due to the high alert maintained by security forces across the country.

What happened on Monday (November 10) evening at Delhi's Red Fort?

On Monday (November 10), an explosion in a Hyundai i20 near the historic Red Fort in Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people and left 20 others injured. Earlier that day, Jammu and Kashmir Police had conducted a multi-state operation, uncovering nearly 3,000 kg of materials used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In a separate raid in Faridabad, Haryana, authorities also seized 360 kg of flammable substances, possibly ammonium nitrate, along with various ammunition.

The vehicle's driver, identified as Dr. Umar Nabi, had bought the Hyundai i20 on October 29. It carried a Haryana registration. Investigations revealed that the car had changed hands multiple times before reaching Dr. Nabi. The original owner, Mohd Salman, has been taken into custody by the police. Salman had reportedly sold the car to someone in Okhla, who then transferred it to a buyer in Ambala. Eventually, the car was sold to Dr. Umar, who resides in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have detained at least three individuals from Pulwama for further questioning in connection with the incident.

