/Delhi’s historic JLN Stadium to be razed for 102-acre new sports city: Report

Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN), which has been the host to the first-ever Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in the country, will be replaced by a sports city featuring venues for all major disciplines and in-house residential facilities for athletes, according to the sports ministry as of Monday (Nov 10). The 102-acre sports city is central to India's aspiration to bid for the hosting rights of the Olympics in 2036 and will serve as a training facility for athletes.

Major sports centres in Qatar and Australia are being studied for the design of the upcoming sports city in Delhi's Lodhi Road area. However, no timeline for the project is fixed as it is still in the ideation phase. Once the design and layout of the facility are finalised, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will set a deadline for completion of the project, as reported by the Indian Express, citing sources.

The JLN stadium, originally built for the 1982 Asian Games, got a Rs 961 crore ($115.8 million) makeover ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. The 60,000-capacity venue got a further upgrade of 50 crores ($6 million) in 2025 as it hosted the first-ever World Para Athletics championship held in India.

Apart from sporting events, the stadium has also been a preferred venue for major entertainment events and music concerts in the country, including Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour, Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour and Akon's Live in Delhi concert.

At present, the stadium has a main football stadium and an athletics track. The sports complex also houses an archery academy, badminton courts, offices of the Sports Authority of India, the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory, among others.

The ministry is planning to relocate the offices and demolish the main stadium to utilise the full 102-acre area of the venue, a lot of which remains unused currently, for the upcoming sports city with facilities for all the major sports and residential complexes for athletes to reside near the stadium.