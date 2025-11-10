/Ravindra Jadeja deactivates Instagram account amid CSK-RR IPL trade deal

The ace Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, has suddenly disappeared from Instagram, sparking rumours that he might leave the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before the IPL (Indian Premier League) retention deadline. Reports have suggested that CSK may trade Jadeja for Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson, and both teams have already discussed the possibility. According to IPL rules, such type of trade can only happen if both the players agree on a deal.

Fans on Monday (Nov 10) noticed that Jadeja’s Instagram account is no longer active, and it’s unclear whether he has deactivated it himself or if it has been hacked.

A CSK official told PTI that the team is interested to bring in Sanju Samson and the decision now rests with the Rajasthan Royals.

“Everyone knows we are interested in getting Sanju. We have expressed our interest of procuring him in this trading window. RR is yet to confirm as their management said they are weighing the options. We are hopeful Sanju will play for CSK".

Ravindra Jadeja has been a key player for CSK since joining in 2012. He has played a major role in CSK’s success and also helped them to win multiple IPL titles. In November 2024, Jadeja was retained for INR 18 crore by CSK.