/IPL 2026: Raina wants CSK to retain Jadeja but release THESE three players

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina thinks that Ravindra Jadeja should be retained by the IPL franchise. The statement comes amid talk of a potential swap for Jadeja with Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Rains thinks that Jadeja has done well for the team over the years to warrant a place in the side ahead of the upcoming season. The former batter, however, named three players which should be released by the franchise including Kiwi opener Devon Conway along with the Indian duo of Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda.
"Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He is a gun player for CSK. He has done really, really well for the team over the years, so 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' has to be there," Raina said during a chat on JioHotstar.
"Devon Conway should be released. CSK need a local opener, which they will look for in the mini-auction. Vijay Shankar has already received plenty of chances. So I think CSK should release him as well. Deepak Hooda should be released too," he added.
After the IPL 2025 season, there were reports that Samson is looking out from the Royals. Now, according to Cricbuzz, both the franchises, CSK and RR are actively looking at the trade involving Samson and Jadeja. Both the players are one of the core members of their respective teams and have been involved with them for many years counting. If happens, this trade is going to be one of the biggest in the league history. The previous high-profile trade in IPL involved Hardik Pandya moving to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans and replacing Rohit Sharma as skipper as well.