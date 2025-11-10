/Ex-skipper Sourav Ganguly wants to see Richa Ghosh as 'India captain'

India Women wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was a revelation in the Women's World Cup 2025 with her bat down the order. She played in difficult situations and scored vital runs, including 34 in the final, as India clinched their maiden title. Recently, Ghosh was honoured by her state team Bengal for the performance with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly going on to wish she becomes India captain. Ever since the World Cup victory, some have called for removal of Harmanpreet Kaur, 36, as India captain. Ganguly's comment have just stokes the embers.

Ganguly hopes to see Richa Ghosh as India captain

“Your career has just begun. Women’s cricket will grow massively in the next four to six years, and there will be more opportunities. I hope you make the most of them and one day, like Jhulan, we’ll stand here and say, ‘Richa — India captain.’ You’re just 22. You have time on your side. All blessings and heartiest congratulations,” Ganguly, president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), said during Ghosh's felicitation ceremony.

The India player was awarded with Banga Bhushan award as well as given a role a of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post along with a gold chain and 34 lakh - one lakh each for her runs in the final.

India overcome league stage jitters for maiden title

India were in hot soup after losing three consecutive league stage matches before a dominating performance against struggling New Zealand saw them through semis. In the penultimate clash, Jemimah Rodrigues played one of the best WODI knocks as ever to get India into the final.