/Delhi's air turns 'very poor', AQI hits 349 despite Winter Action Plan

In order to tackle the winter pollution and improve air quality over the coming months in the national capital, new rules regarding the entry of vehicles and construction work kicked in on Sunday, Nov 1. The Delhi government authorities also imposed penalties and environmental compensation totalling Rs 68.4 lakh on the first day of the Winter Action Plan. Also, several vehicles were turned back at border points and 566 challans were issued for violation of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) norms. But all the effort seems to have gone in vain as pollution levels intensified on Monday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at ITO was 349, which is in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While on Sunday the average AQI in Delhi was 261, though in the ‘poor’ category and on Saturday, the AQI stood at 117. So, there has been a sharp increase in the air pollution levels in Delhi already. And with Diwali round the corner, when people burst crackers to celebrate the festival, AQI levels are only expected to get worse. And not to forget the stubble burning in farms of neighbouring Haryana and Punjab which is likely going to choke Delhi's air further.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered very poor, while readings between 201 and 300 fall in the poor category.

On Friday (Oct 30) when it rained and the weather was windy, the AQI had dropped to 60, in the ‘satisfactory’ category. But it gradually began to rise Saturday onwards. By Sunday it was already 261, in the ‘very poor’ category. In fact 22 stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality on Sunday afternoon. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 378, followed by Rohini at 352, Punjabi Bagh at 351, Mundka at 337, RK Puram at 335 and Chandni Chowk at 328.

What are the AQI categories?

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor