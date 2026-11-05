/Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam move Supreme Court for bail as one-year embargo nears end

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Umar Khalid and student activist Sharjeel Imam have approached the Supreme Court demanding bail, arguing that the one-year-long imposed embargo is nearly at an end. He has been accused in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.



The bail pleas, filed on Wednesday, draw on the court’s earlier order, in which it had declined to grant them bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case while allowing them to revive bail pleas once the protected witnesses had been examined or the expiry of one year, whichever is earlier.



In that earlier ruling, the court had separated Khalid and Imam’s case from that of five other accused who were granted bail in the same riots case, noting that the role attributed to the two men rested on a “qualitatively different footing.”