/Delhi Red Fort blast: What we know about driver of Hyundai i20 car that exploded

As the investigation continues into the blast that rocked the national capital on Monday (Nov 11) evening, reports suggest that the driver of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Red Fort, identified as Dr Umar U Nabi (some reports Dr Umar Mohammad, has a terror link. At least eight people were killed while 20 others were injured in the car blast. The incident occurred on the same day authorities recovered nearly 3,000 kg of IED-making material following a multi-state raid by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The cops seized 360 kgs of inflammable material, possibly ammonium nitrate, and ammunition from Faridabad, Haryana.

According to reports, Dr Umar had connections with the terror module in Faridabad. WION has learned that his two brothers and mother have been detained for DNA sampling. The family reportedly spoke to him last on Friday.

“They asked us about the whereabouts of Umar. We said he is in Delhi. Then they took the three away for questioning. We last spoke to Umar last Friday...” a relative said. “I cannot believe all this. He was engaged, but he was not married yet. He had not been home for the last 2 months... He didn't have many friends. He only used to study. That is all I know…”

Dr Umar was reportedly inside the white Hyundai i20, along with a few others, at the time of the explosion. The car had a Haryana registration number and had multiple owners.

The first owner of the car, identified as Mohd Salman, has been detained by the police. Salman reportedly sold to vehicle to a person in Okhla, who then sold it to a resident of Ambala. The car was then sold to Dr Umar from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The police have detained two individuals in Pulwama for questioning in the matter.

Originating from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Umar is reported to have been employed at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, the same medical college where Mufazil Shakeel used to teach. Shakeel was arrested earlier in the day over terror module links.