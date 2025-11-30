Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Delhi records coldest November in 5 years; city breathes better air after days – Check AQI today

Delhi records coldest November in 5 years; city breathes better air after days – Check AQI today

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 30, 2025, 11:31 IST | Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 11:31 IST
Delhi records coldest November in 5 years; city breathes better air after days – Check AQI today

India gate Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The national capital’s air quality also saw a slight improvement with an AQI of 270 at 6 am on Sunday (Nov 30), slipping into ‘poor’ category from ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’, a significant decrease in air pollution in the last few weeks.

Delhi recorded its coldest November in five years, with an average minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius till November 29, according to the data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital’s air quality also saw a slight improvement with an AQI of 270 at 6 am on Sunday (Nov 30), slipping into the ‘poor’ category from ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’, a significant decrease in air pollution in the last few weeks.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics