/Delhi records coldest November in 5 years; city breathes better air after days – Check AQI today

Delhi recorded its coldest November in five years, with an average minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius till November 29, according to the data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital’s air quality also saw a slight improvement with an AQI of 270 at 6 am on Sunday (Nov 30), slipping into the ‘poor’ category from ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’, a significant decrease in air pollution in the last few weeks.