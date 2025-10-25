/Delhi pollution: Hospitals record surge in respiratory, pregnancy issues

Amid the rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, following Diwali, hospitals have reported a significant surge in respiratory issues and pregnancy-related complications. Doctors have attributed the rise in such cases to air and noise pollution caused by the bursting of firecrackers during the festival, especially during late-night hours. Pulmonologists and gynaecologists reported a sharp rise in both outpatient and emergency cases between October 20 and 23. During this period, the city’s air quality worsened beyond the permissible limit.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index in the national capital has remained in the “very poor” category. The sudden exposure to smoke and toxic gases has left the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic respiratory or cardiac illnesses vulnerable as they struggle to cope.

“The post-Diwali smog is particularly dangerous because it comes with a sudden, dense concentration of pollutants. We’ve seen a nearly 30 per cent jump in patients with breathing difficulties, asthma flare-ups, and allergic bronchitis within just two days after Diwali,” said Dr Pulkit Agarwal, Consultant Pulmonologist, SilverStreak Superspeciality Hospital, as quoted by PTI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Voicing similar concerns, Dr Mohit Bhardwaj, Consultant Pulmonology, Shalby International Hospital, Gurugram, said, “The combination of stagnant winter air and smoke from crackers traps pollutants close to the ground. People with pre-existing conditions must avoid outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, wear N95 masks, and continue prescribed inhalers or medications without interruption.”

Gynaecologists have also raised concerns over the less visible but serious effects of pollution on maternal and foetal health.

“High levels of particulate matter can cross the placental barrier and interfere with foetal growth and brain development. We have observed an increase in expectant mothers reporting shortness of breath, dizziness, and elevated blood pressure following Diwali festivities,” explained Dr Astha Dayal, Director Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon.