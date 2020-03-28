Delhi Police issue advisory on cyber crime threat amid coronavirus outbreak

Delhi Police on Saturday issued an advisory regarding cybercrimes in the wake of coronavirus, warning people against fraudulent schemes.

The advisory issued by the Police warned people against falling prey to online frauds, telephone frauds and phishing.

Listing the do`s and don`ts for people, the advisory read, "Avoid opening suspicious e-mails and clicking on unverified coronavirus related links circulated on social messaging apps, emails, etc."

It also read, "Use strong passwords and multi-level authentication option for social media and banking activities; and people need to check the credentials of charity fund before donating money."

"If you become a victim, ensure you alert Delhi Police immediately," the advisory read.