/Delhi police eliminate four gangsters from notorious 'sigma gang' in encounter

In a major overnight operation, the Delhi and Bihar Police jointly neutralised four of Bihar’s most-wanted criminals linked to the Sigma Gang, one of the most feared criminal networks in the region. The shootout occurred around 2:20am on Bahadur Shah Marg, between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk in Rohini, Delhi, after police teams intercepted a suspicious vehicle. According to senior police officials, the gangsters opened fire when officers tried to stop their car. In retaliation, the police fired back, resulting in a fierce gun battle that lasted several minutes. All four gang members sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The gangsters and their crime network

The deceased were identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21) — all key members of the Sigma Gang, which has been operating across Bihar’s Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, and adjoining districts for several years. Ranjan Pathak, the leader of the gang, had a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. Police records reveal he was involved in at least eight major criminal cases, including five high-profile murders and multiple extortion rackets targeting business owners and contractors. The Sigma Gang, active for nearly seven years, was notorious for its organised operations involving extortion, contract killings, and illegal arms trafficking.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Police tracking

Investigators confirmed that Pathak had been openly taunting law enforcement agencies through social media posts and audio clips. In one intercepted recording, he allegedly discussed plans to expand the gang’s influence ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Authorities had been monitoring their digital activity for weeks. Using phone tracking and informant inputs, teams from Delhi and Bihar coordinated the operation that culminated in the late-night encounter.

Post-encounter investigation