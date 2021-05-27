Delhi Police calls Twitter's statement 'mendacious', issues strongly-worded letter

Delhi Police on Thursday termed Twitter's statements in the 'toolkit' case "mendacious" and said that the statements from the social media giant were "designed to impede a lawful inquiry".

An official statement issued by Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, "Prima facie, these statements are not only mendacious but designed to impede a lawful inquiry by a private enterprise. Twitter Inc. Has taken upon itself, in the garb of terms of service, to adjudicate the truth or otherwise of documents in public space."

As per Delhi Police, Twitter was purporting to be both investigating authority and adjudicating authority, but has no legal sanction to be either.

The only legal entity to investigate is the police and to adjudicate is the courts, the statement said,

The Delhi Police said that it has registered a preliminary inquiry in the 'toolkit' case at the instance of a complaint filed by the representative of the Indian National Congress.

"Hence, the efforts by Twitter Inc. That portray that this as an FIR filed at the behest of the Government of India is wholly and completely incorrect," it stated.

Also Read | WhatsApp goes to court over Indian government's new IT rules

The statement further said that Twitter was seeking to gain "dubious sympathy" when they themselves not only refuse to comply with the law of the land but also claim to be in possession of material evidence but refuse to share it with the legal authority.

(With inputs from agencies)