Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 13:08 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 13:11 IST
File photo: Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi police personnel carry out investigation. Photograph: (ANI)

Delhi went on alert after near-simultaneous bomb threat emails hit two CRPF schools and four major courts, days after the Red Fort blast. 

Security agencies across the National Capital Territory are on high alert after on Tuesday (Nov 18) several locations, including two major Delhi courts and two CRPF-run schools, received near-simultaneous bomb threat emails. The scare comes only days after the Red Fort blast, which has already put Delhi on edge. The emails landed around 9 am, officials said. Two CRPF schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka were the first to report the threats. Soon after, four courts—Dwarka, Saket, Patiala House and Rohini—flagged similar messages.

Schools, courts evacuated

Both the schools and the courts were evacuated as a precaution. Students, teachers, lawyers, and staff were moved out while bomb squads and Delhi Fire Services teams carried out full checks of the buildings.

Police have launched an investigation into the origin of the emails and are trying to trace the sender. For now, security has been stepped up across all the affected zones. Meanwhile, parents have been asked to rely only on official updates, cooperate with the authorities and avoid crowding outside the schools. Authorities said the priority is to keep the areas clear while teams finish their sweeps and decide the next steps.

Patiala Court threat a hoax?

According to an ANI report citing Advocate Tarun Rana,New Delhi Bar Association Secretary, the bomb threats against Patiala House, Saket, and Dwarka Courts were a hoax. "As per my information, there were bomb threat emails to the District courts complexes in Delhi today. The bomb threats turned out to be a hoax. Right now, there is no element of fear, and the courts are functioning in a smooth manner," said Rana.

This comes days after a deadly car bomb blast near iconic Red Fort in Delhi on November 10 claimed the lives of 15 people, while 32 people sustained injuries.

