/Delhi-NCR air pollution measures a ‘total failure’, only for interim relief: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court orally observed on Wednesday that the measures taken by the authorities to curb the rising levels of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region have been a ‘total failure’ so far and are merely temporary policy decisions aimed at mitigating the health risks. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked on Wednesday that any meaningful reduction in air pollution would require broader and long-term planning. While hearing various petitions highlighting the inadequacy of recent measures aimed at protecting children, like the Delhi government’s directives to shut schools or allow them to function in hybrid mode, the top court noted that these were merely temporary policy decisions aimed at mitigating the health risks of severe air pollution. On being told that traffic jams at toll booths were adding to the air pollution in Delhi, the Supreme Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to consider temporary suspension of toll collection at the nine toll plazas in the national capital.

The Supreme Court bench also refused to interfere with the decision of the Delhi government to direct the shutting of schools or the hybrid model of schools.

“The short-term measures are only to provide temporary protection to children and elderly persons. These are purely interim policy decisions. At best, they can be viewed as an extension of vacations, as schools are anyway scheduled to remain closed for 10 to 15 days during the winter,” the Court observed.

At present, Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force in the NCR.

‘Air pollution crisis has become an annual feature’: CJI

CJI Kant said the air pollution crisis has become an annual feature, adding that it seems that a long-term plan needs to be developed and given effect in a phased manner.

The top court requested the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revisit the long-term measures and address the issues affecting the air quality in Delhi and nearby areas.

The Supreme Court also ended protection for end-of-life (EOL) vehicles in Delhi-NCR with poor emission standards of BS-III and below.

The court passed the order on the recommendation of CAQM, modifying its August 12 order, which extended protection from any coercive action to all EOL vehicles in Delhi and NCR.

‘Consider suspending operations at nine toll plazas temporarily’: SC tells MCD

The bench was informed that vehicles were being stuck for hours on the borders, which was contributing to air pollution.

“MCD is directed to cooperate on the issue and to consider suspending operations at these nine toll plazas for a temporary period. A decision in this regard shall be taken within one week and placed on record,” the Court ordered.

The Court also asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to examine the possibility of shifting the nine toll collection booths operated by the MCD in Delhi to locations that can be manned by the NHAI.

The directions were passed on an application moved by the NHAI alleging congestion at the borders due to the toll collection by MCD.