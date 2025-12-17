Uttar Pradesh shocker: Man kills wife, daughters over not wearing Burqa; buries bodies at home, says police

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been allegedly accused of killing his wife and two daughters after a dispute involving his wife’s refusal to wear a burqa. The horrific crime occurred in Shamli, where the victims, Tahira (35), Shareen (14), and Afreen (6), had gone missing for a week. It wasn’t until the village headman notified the police about their disappearance that an investigation was launched.

The police took Farooq, the husband, into custody based on suspicious circumstances. During questioning, he confessed to the murders, revealing that he buried the bodies in a pit at their own home. A team of officers, including Superintendent of Police NP Singh, promptly visited the scene and recovered the bodies. According to the police, the conflict began when Tahira asked her husband for money, which led to an argument. Enraged, Tahira left for her parents' house without her burqa, causing Farooq to feel that his ‘honour’ had been compromised.

A month later, he brought her back home and, in a fit of rage, killed her along with their daughters. He then buried their bodies in a pit within the house. Farooq has been arrested, and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities discovered a pistol and cartridges at the scene, which were reportedly used in the killings. Investigations suggest that the motive was rooted in domestic strife, and police are continuing to probe the case.

