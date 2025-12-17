/Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers arrive at Anjuna police station after medical check-up

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the co-owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub, were brought to the Anjuna police station after undergoing a medical examination at the District Hospital in North Goa on Wednesday (December 17). Their health check-up lasted over an hour. The brothers were flown to Goa from Delhi earlier on Wednesday, following their deportation from Thailand in connection with the tragic fire that claimed 25 lives on December 6 at their nightclub in Arpora, North Goa.

A police team, along with the Luthra siblings, arrived at Mopa’s Manohar International Airport at 10:45am. They were first taken to a Primary Health Centre at Siolim for their medical check-up, before being transferred to the District Hospital in Mapusa. After the medical examination, which took more than an hour, the Luthra brothers were transported to the Anjuna police station, located about 10 kilometers away. A convoy of six police jeeps escorted them, with the brothers seated in separate vehicles.

The brothers are set to appear before a Mapusa court for regular remand proceedings. An official confirmed that they will be interrogated by the Goa Police in connection with the deadly fire at their nightclub. The Anjuna police had already filed charges against the Luthra brothers for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, following the fire. They were arrested in Delhi on Tuesday after being deported from Thailand. The court there granted the Goa Police a two-day transit remand for the pair.