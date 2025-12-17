/'It was religious obligation': Indian-origin man kills father with sledgehammer in US, says 'he molested...'

Google Preferred
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 14:22 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 14:22 IST
US authorities charged 28-year-old Abhijit Patel with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his father, Anupam Patel, with a sledgehammer at their Illinois home. Patel, diagnosed with schizophrenia, claimed a “religious obligation.” He is held without bail.

An Indian-origin man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his 67-year-old father with a sledgehammer, according to US media reports. The man has been identified as Abhijit Patel. According to Cook County prosecutors, victim Anupam Patel was found unresponsive at a residence in Schaumburg, Illinois. According to reports, Patel surrendered as soon as police arrived and during the probe, he said that he had "religious obligation" to kill his father for allegedly molesting him when he was a child. Reports also said that Patel was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was previously hospitalised for treatment.

(This is a developing story)

