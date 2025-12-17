/Multiple schools in Ahmedabad targeted with bomb threat emails, security heightened

Several private schools in Ahmedabad and nearby areas received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, prompting a significant alert across the education sector and among law enforcement agencies. The messages, sent by an unidentified sender, warned of a potential explosion around 1:10 pm. Upon receiving the threats, school officials immediately informed the police and, as a precaution, began dismissing students in an orderly manner.

Concerned parents rushed to the campuses to collect their children. The emails were sent to a range of institutions, including Maharaja Agrasen School (Gurukul), Zydus School (Vejalpur), D.A.V. School (Makarba), Mahatma Gandhi School (Mithakhali), A.I.S. School (Bodakdev), Udgam School for Children (Thaltej), Zebar School (Thaltej), J.G. International School (Sola Road), Satva Vikas School (Sindhubhavan), Nirman School (Vastrapur), Prakash School (Bodakdev), and Mount Carmel School (Ashram Road).

Authorities say the emails referenced a threat spanning from the school to Sabarmati Jail and mentioned figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with content linking to Khalistan-related grievances.

The Ahmedabad City District Education Officer has issued a directive asking affected schools to immediately alert police via 112 and file written reports with their nearest stations, while all schools maintain close coordination with law enforcement and take necessary safety measures. Ahmedabad City Police, the Crime Branch, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the affected schools promptly. Thorough searches of classrooms, playgrounds, and campus grounds were carried out, while roads near the schools were cordoned off and vehicle movement restricted.