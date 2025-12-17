/India summons Bangladesh envoy over threats to Indian High Commission

India has summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner in New Delhi, Md Riaz Hamidullah, and issued a formal diplomatic protest (demarche) over recent threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and inflammatory anti-India statements from Bangladeshi political figures.

The move follows heightened security concerns at the Indian mission in the Bangladeshi capital. India has evacuated non-essential staff and dependents from its High Commission in August 2024 amid widespread unrest that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Tensions have simmered since then, with persistent aggressive rhetoric targeting Indian diplomatic premises.

Earlier this week, effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt during protests, adding to the strain. A key trigger appears to be remarks by Hasnat Abdullah, a prominent leader of Bangladesh's newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) and a figure from the student-led movement that toppled Hasina's government. Speaking at a rally in Dhaka, Abdullah warned that Bangladesh could shelter "separatist and anti-India forces" and potentially "sever" India's northeastern states, often referred to as the "Seven Sisters", from the rest of the country.