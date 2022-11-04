Delhi-NCR air pollution: Government asks 50% employees to work from home

As the air quality of the Delhi NCR region in India continues to worsen, New Delhi asked half of its staff to work from home on Friday. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that due to the severe air pollution, 50 per cent of government employees in Delhi will work from home.

The minister also noted that private workplaces would also receive a recommendation to adopt the standard of requesting 50 per cent of staff to work remotely. Rai further noted that the entry of trucks into the city is already prohibited aside from those transporting necessities.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of India's capital New Delhi, said on Friday that the primary schools in the national capital would be closed from Saturday.

During a press briefing, Kejriwal said that in secondary school students, outdoor activities would be restricted. The announcement regarding the schools comes a day after schools in the neighbouring city of Noida were told to hold online classes till November 8.

After the announcement, also announced at a briefing that 50 per cent of government employees would be working from home.

The Delhi Chief Minister said: "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. Meanwhile, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow till the situation improves.. Also, outdoor activities for all classes above Class 5 would be barred."

Rai also mentioned that a six-person team of senior officials is made to oversee all the anti-pollution efforts that have been enforced, and the revenue commissioners had been ordered to develop a strategy for staggered hours for markets and offices.

