Delhi: Man brutally stabbed for less than $40 on busy street

A 21-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed to death on a busy street in India's capital city Delhi allegedly over $36.26 (Rs 3,000) on Wednesday, the police said.

The video, which purported to show Yusuf Ali being stabbed in south Delhi's Tigri area, has been widely circulated on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that the officers at Tigri police station received a call about the stabbing incident in the morning. The victim, Yusuf Ali, who as per news agency PTI reports, was a resident of Sangam Vihar, was taken to Batra Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Yusuf's father Sahid Ali released a statement saying his son was threatened by a man named Shahrukh around three-four days ago over a financial matter, Chowdhary said.

The senior officer further added that Sahid said Yusuf had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Shahrukh who was repeatedly asking the deceased to give back the money.

As per news agency PTI reports, after the incident occurred, a video of it began to circulate on social media.

According to the reports, the two-minute video, which was recorded from across the street, shows a man brutally stabbing the deceased repeatedly multiple times outside a shop. The video also showcased people walking by but no one coming to Yusuf's rescue.

The video later showed the victim lying in a pool of blood when a few men rushed to save him and attacked the accused.

Shahrukh, who is a resident of K2 Block in Sangam Vihar, has been arrested and admitted to hospital for treatment. A case is being registered against him, said the police.

Also read: Indian Supreme Court orders authorities to ensure no hate speech happens at protests against Nuh violence

Sahid said the family's financial condition is not good and he has no idea about the money his son had borrowed.

"I used to run a small tea shop at Sangam Vihar but closed it temporarily in January as I had major surgery in February. The rent of the shop was Rs 4,000 and it was not possible for me to run it for six months after the doctors suggested rest," Sahid said.

Victim was sole breadwinner of family

As per reports, the victim, Yusuf used to work as a painter and was the sole breadwinner of his family for the last several months.

"I had no idea that he had borrowed money from the accused. Yunus (19), his younger brother, cleared his Class 12 exam this year and was in Gurugram for the past few days for work when I informed him about the incident," Sahid said.

Sahid added that a boy living near his home informed him about Yusuf being stabbed.

"He took me to the spot and I saw some people taking Yusuf to the hospital in an autorickshaw. The witnesses told me that three to four people attacked my son. He was stabbed over 20 times. He was first attacked around 20 metres away from the spot and later stabbed outside the shop. I have not seen the accused but I think he has come to our house a couple of times," Sahid said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE