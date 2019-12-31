Delhi likely to welcome New year with light rains

On the arrival of 2020, the residents of Delhi will get some relief from severe cold weather as the minimum temperature is likely to rise few notches on January 1.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a rise of 2 degrees in the minimum temperature along with light rains on the first day of 2020 in the national capital.

The minimum temperature recorded today so far is 3 degrees Celsius in Delhi and severe cold conditions are likely to continue today. Isolated places in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will continue to face intense cold today.

The IMD also said that dense to very dense fog were observed in East Uttar Pradesh and many places in Bihar.

In the next two-three days, minimum temperatures will fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in parts of east India, the weather agency predicted. It also said that there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature in the rest of the country in the next few days.