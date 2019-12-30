As Delhi's winter gives hill stations a fight, here's a look at capital city's woes

Delhi temperatures lower than that of hill stations

Several parts of the Capital region have recorded temperatures lower than that of popular hill stations like Shimla and Mussoorie.

The maximum temperatures of both the hill stations at 14 degrees were higher than that of Delhi over the weekend, due to fog cover over the plains.

Night temperatures in Delhi were around 2 degrees lower than that of Shimla and Mussoorie on December 28, 2019.

(Photograph:AFP)