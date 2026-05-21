Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Delhi Heatwave: Capital reports first severe heatstroke case this summer, youth hospitalised in RML Hospital

Delhi Heatwave: Capital reports first severe heatstroke case this summer, youth hospitalised in RML Hospital

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 21, 2026, 18:55 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 18:55 IST
Delhi Heatwave: Capital reports first severe heatstroke case this summer, youth hospitalised in RML Hospital

Delhi Heatwave: Capital reports first severe heatstroke case this summer Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

Delhi has recorded its first severe heatstroke case of the season after a 24-year-old student collapsed on a train and was rushed to RML Hospital in an unconscious state.

Delhi has recorded its first major heatstroke case of the summer season. A 24-year-old man was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday (May 21). The patient, a young man from West Bengal, was travelling by train when his condition rapidly deteriorated. He had no pre-existing medical conditions but suddenly began vomiting, felt extreme fatigue, and experienced loose motions before losing consciousness. He was brought to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday, at approximately 1:45 am.

Upon arrival, the hospital's emergency care facility responded immediately, with a dedicated heatwave clinic initiating intensive life-saving treatment protocols. The primary focus of the medical team was to stabilise the patient's condition and bring down his dangerously elevated internal body temperature. Doctors undertook emergency cooling procedures, immersing him in ice water up to the neck before transferring him to the medicine ward.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Late-May snowfall blankets Tulail, Drass and Zojila as rain batters Kashmir Valley

The Nodal Officer at RML Hospital described the urgency of the situation, noting that the young man arrived unconscious and required immediate intervention. The heatwave clinic's swift response was critical in managing his condition during the crucial early stages of treatment.

Also read: Delhi sizzles at 45.1°C amid yellow alert; intense heatwave grips north and central India

Trending Stories

The case has drawn attention to the growing dangers posed by the intensifying summer heat in Delhi, with medical authorities urging residents to take precautions as temperatures continue to rise. Heatstroke, which occurs when the body's temperature regulation system fails due to extreme heat exposure, can be life-threatening if not treated promptly. Health officials are reminding the public to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting, or sudden exhaustion are experienced, particularly during travel.

Related Stories

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics