/Delhi Heatwave: Capital reports first severe heatstroke case this summer, youth hospitalised in RML Hospital

Delhi has recorded its first major heatstroke case of the summer season. A 24-year-old man was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday (May 21). The patient, a young man from West Bengal, was travelling by train when his condition rapidly deteriorated. He had no pre-existing medical conditions but suddenly began vomiting, felt extreme fatigue, and experienced loose motions before losing consciousness. He was brought to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday, at approximately 1:45 am.

Upon arrival, the hospital's emergency care facility responded immediately, with a dedicated heatwave clinic initiating intensive life-saving treatment protocols. The primary focus of the medical team was to stabilise the patient's condition and bring down his dangerously elevated internal body temperature. Doctors undertook emergency cooling procedures, immersing him in ice water up to the neck before transferring him to the medicine ward.

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The Nodal Officer at RML Hospital described the urgency of the situation, noting that the young man arrived unconscious and required immediate intervention. The heatwave clinic's swift response was critical in managing his condition during the crucial early stages of treatment.

The case has drawn attention to the growing dangers posed by the intensifying summer heat in Delhi, with medical authorities urging residents to take precautions as temperatures continue to rise. Heatstroke, which occurs when the body's temperature regulation system fails due to extreme heat exposure, can be life-threatening if not treated promptly. Health officials are reminding the public to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting, or sudden exhaustion are experienced, particularly during travel.