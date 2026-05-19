New Delhi and several parts of north and central India continued to battle extreme heat on Tuesday as the country dominated global temperature rankings in a dramatic fashion. According to AQI.in’s live temperature data at around 2:30 pm, all of the world’s 100 hottest cities were located in India, highlighting the scale and severity of the ongoing heatwave conditions.

The National Capital Region also remained under the grip of an intense heatwave on May 19, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius at all major weather stations in Delhi, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data released at 5:30 pm.

The updated rankings showed temperatures rising sharply through the afternoon, with even the cities placed at the bottom of the top 100 list recording a blistering 44 degrees Celsius.

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The heatwave was not confined to smaller towns, as several major urban centres and prominent cities also featured among the hottest places globally. These included New Delhi, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Jammu, Agra, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Kota and Raipur.

A large number of cities remained clustered around the 46 degrees Celsius mark during the afternoon hours. These included Bathinda, Pathankot, Bareilly, Jhansi, Kaithal and Haridwar.

Heatwave grips north and central India

Several cities across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra also recorded temperatures of around 45 degrees Celsius.

Eastern India too witnessed severe heat conditions, with Asansol and Durgapur recording 45 degrees Celsius, while Dhanbad stood at 44 degrees Celsius.

Despite being near the bottom of the rankings, temperatures in the national capital region remained dangerously high. New Delhi ranked 99th globally at 44 degrees Celsius, while Faridabad occupied the 100th position with the same temperature reading.

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across the plains of northwest and central India through the week. In its special bulletin, the weather department said maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by two to three degrees Celsius across many parts of northwest India between Monday and May 24. Chhattisgarh could witness a rise of three to four degrees Celsius till May 21.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning residents to remain cautious amid intense daytime heat. The alert category means “be updated”, while the maximum temperature in the capital is expected to remain around 44 degrees Celsius.