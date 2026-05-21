/India’s 7 hottest cities today as heatwave scorches the country. Is your city in the list?

Large parts of India continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Friday, with temperatures soaring close to 47 degrees Celsius in several cities. Here’s a look at some of the hottest cities in India today (May 21).
As large parts of India continue to reel under intense heatwave conditions, several cities across India have recorded blistering temperatures touching 46 to 47 degrees Celsius on Friday.
Here’s a look at the seven hottest cities in India today, according to live weather tracking data from AQI.in.
At 47°C, the Andhra Pradesh city of Rajamahendravaram topped the heat chart with scorching daytime temperatures and dry winds.
Humidity remained low at 13 per cent, while temperature reached 47°C, making conditions extremely harsh through the afternoon.
Also coming in at 47°C, strong winds of 25.6 Km/hr accompanied the severe heat.
At 47°C, one of the hottest spots outside Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur continued to bake under clear skies.
Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh also recorded a high of 47°C. UV levels remained extremely high as temperatures stayed near record levels.
Another Andhra Pradesh city made it to the top 10 list with 46°C temperature. Residents reported intense afternoon heat.
Andhra Pradesh's Gudivada also recorded 46°C as the day's high. The city witnessed hot winds and prolonged exposure risks during peak daytime hours.
The latest rankings show Andhra Pradesh dominating the list, with six of the top seven hottest cities located in the state. Several regions are witnessing dry conditions, intense sunlight and high UV exposure.
Authorities in many states have advised people to avoid direct sunlight during afternoon hours, remain hydrated and limit outdoor activity unless necessary.