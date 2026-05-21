/Late-May snowfall blankets Tulail, Drass and Zojila as rain batters Kashmir Valley

Fresh snowfall returned to the upper reaches of north Kashmir on Thursday after a sudden dip in temperatures, bringing winter-like conditions back to several frontier areas in the second half of May. Snowfall was reported from the higher reaches of Gurez Valley in Bandipora district, including the remote Tulail Valley near the Line of Control, as well as in Drass and along the Zojila axis. Mountain slopes, roadsides and residential areas were blanketed in a fresh layer of snow overnight.

Residents said the snowfall began late at night and continued intermittently into Thursday morning, catching many by surprise as the region had witnessed comparatively warmer weather in recent days. Locals described the weather event as unusual for this time of year, noting that snowfall in late May is a rare occurrence in these areas. The sudden weather change also caused a sharp fall in temperatures across the region.

While no major disruptions were immediately reported, movement slowed in some upper areas and visibility was reduced along mountainous stretches due to snowfall and rain.

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Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several parts of the Kashmir Valley, affecting normal life in districts including Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Kupwara.

The Meteorological Department has forecast partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain, thundershowers, gusty winds and possible hailstorms across Jammu and Kashmir on May 21 and 22. From May 23 to 25, weather is expected to remain generally dry during the forenoon, with brief showers likely towards late afternoons at isolated to scattered places. The department has predicted hot and dry weather from May 26 to 28, followed by partly cloudy conditions with chances of light rain and thundershowers from May 29 to 31.

The MeT Centre Srinagar has also issued an advisory warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting above 60 kmph, at a few places across Kashmir and Jammu divisions during May 21 and 22. Hot and humid conditions are also expected at some places in the Jammu division on May 21.