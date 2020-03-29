Delhi govt is providing lunch and dinner to more than 4 lakh people every day: Arvind Kejriwal 

Delhi government is providing lunch and dinner to more than 4 lakh people every day.

''We are putting in all the efforts to make sure that everyone gets food in the national capital. There is no dearth of food and water,'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

When Prime Minister Modi announced the lockdown he said, 'stay wherever you are', Kejriwal said.

''I think it is the mantra of this lockdown if we don't follow this the lockdown will not be successful and the country will fail in the fight against this virus,'' he said.

''Yesterday, I saw pictures of the gathering of thousands of people. When you are standing in a crowd, even if a single person among it is infected with COVID-19, you will also get infected. Think about your own life and your family,'' the Delhi chief minister said.