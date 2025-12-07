/Delhi govt constitutes expert team, high-level panel to tackle air pollution

The Delhi Government has constituted an expert group on air pollution to recommend measures for the prevention, control, abatement and mitigation of air pollution in the National Capital, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday. “Comprising leading domain experts, the group will serve as a much-needed think tank acting as a friend, philosopher and guide to the Delhi Government in its fight against pollution,” Sirsa added. Besides, the government has set up a High-Level Implementation Committee for the Control of Air Pollution under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. “This committee will ensure time-bound execution, strict monitoring and effective implementation of all directions and action plans issued by the Government of Delhi, Hon’ble Courts and statutory bodies,” Sirsa said in the post on X.

“Both the Expert Group and the Implementation Committee shall work in close coordination, one serving as the brain and the other as the arm of our collective effort. I firmly believe that with the concerted efforts of the Government and the people of Delhi, we will, God willing, soon prevail in this war against pollution,” he wrote.

The air quality in Delhi continued to deteriorate and recorded a slight increase in minimum temperature on Saturday as a western disturbance began affecting the city. The capital recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the seasonal average, following Friday’s low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, the coldest so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rise in minimum temperatures is expected to continue over the next few days.