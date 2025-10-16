After SC's verdict, Delhi government plans to tackle post-Diwali pollution with cloud seeding - How does it work

The Supreme Court of India has allowed sale and bursting of green firecracker on Diwali this year in Delhi-NCR but the quality in the national capital region is already inching closer to hazardous level. During and post the festival, the air quality is expected to take a sharp dip and the Delhi Government is planning to make it rain artificially through cloud seeding to curb the pollution. Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while speaking on Wednesday (Oct 16), confirmed the plans of cloud seeding and said the trails have already been done.

What is cloud seeding and how does it work?

Cloud seeding refers to injecting clouds with artificial substances to make them rain. The Delhi government, as informed by Sirsa, is "waiting for IMD’s green signal and the right cloud conditions. If all goes well, the first trial could happen even on the day-after Diwali or the following day, if conditions are suitable."

The clouds are injected with substance like silver iodide (AgI) to increase their ability to rain. The clouds, which should be Nimbostratus (between 500m to 6000m in height) - must contain 50 per cent moisture in order for cloud seeding to work.

Delhi government's ambitious plan of cloud seeding

Delhi and the adjacent areas have been affected by pollution for quite some years now and the government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, has already conducted test flights of cloud seeding. The plan was approved in May earlier this year and so far four test flights have carried out the trails in northwest Delhi over the designated area. The trails were a success and the authorities are only waiting for a green light from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

How will cloud seeding impact air quality?

Once the cloud seeding is done, the rain is expected to washout the pollutants and bring the air quality index down. After the rain, an improvement in air quality has been witnessed and the Delhi government is trying to reach the same goal with cloud seeding. It, however, will take a strong shower to see the effects rather light rain or drizzle.