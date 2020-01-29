Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says PM Modi inspires me

Indian badminton star and former world no 1 player Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking a political plunge days before the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Talking to the journalist during the press conference ace shuttler said that "PM Modi working hard for the country, he inspires me."

Badminton Player Saina Nehwal and her sister Chandranshu meet BJP Chief JP Nadda after joining the party earlier today.

Saina, who hails from Haryana, is one of the most famous sportspersons in India. The BJP took a question and answer session on Wednesday and declared that the badminton player has joined the party.

Saina, alongside PV Sindhu, is among the most prolific young ladies of badminton in India. Her incorporation is planned for adjusting the young to the BJP, said, specialists. Be that as it may, her joining the BJP doesn't come as a shock as the badminton star has over and over tweeted applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last year, a number of sportspersons including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Commonwealth Games medal-winning wrestler Babita Phogat had joined BJP.