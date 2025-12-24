/Delhi eases pollution restrictions with Grap-4 lifted as AQI improves, but strict PUC checks continue

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday (December 24) revoked stringent pollution restrictions in the national capital after Delhi’s air quality improved from the ‘severe’ to the ‘poor’ category. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 271 on Wednesday (December 24), a sharp drop from 412 recorded a day earlier.

Explaining the decision, the pollution watchdog said weather conditions played a key role in the improvement. Strong winds and favourable meteorological factors helped disperse pollutants, leading to better air quality across the region.

In an official statement, the CAQM said the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) reviewed the latest air quality data and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and IITM during its meeting. The panel noted that Delhi’s AQI had improved significantly since the previous night, settling in the ‘poor’ category on December 24, 2025.

However, the agency cautioned that the relief may be temporary. Forecasts indicate that slower wind speeds in the coming days could push pollution levels up again. Despite the rollback of GRAP-IV measures, the Delhi government’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule will continue to be enforced. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel or ply on city roads.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa underlined that anti-pollution enforcement will remain strict, irrespective of GRAP relaxations. Issuing a stern warning to motorists, he said driving without a valid PUC certificate is equivalent to committing a serious offence against Delhi’s air quality.