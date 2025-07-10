'Longest tremor': Delhi earthquake triggers panic; Metro service halted for several minutes

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar on Thursday morning. Tremors were felt in Delhi and its surrounding cities as well, triggering panic. The residents of these cities, including Noida and Gurugram, were seen rushing out of their houses. Per SOP, Delhi Metro trains were stopped for two to three minutes. "The train stopped around 9.04-9.05 am. We didn't feel the tremor," said a passenger in Delhi.

A man in Gurugram said that everyone in his house rushed out after the earthquake. "We were sitting here and having tea when I suddenly felt strong earthquakes. I told everyone to rush out of the building. Everyone rushed out," he said.

Another man in UP's Ghaziabad said that the earthquake scared him. "I had woken up just at the time when there was a jolt. I was scared. There was another earthquake just a few days ago. Delhi-NCR experiences earthquakes quite often. So, we should be mindful of safety and precautions," he said.

"The tremors felt quite strong...I was at a shop when it hit, it felt as if someone was shaking the shop," said another person in the city.

A Delhi resident told ANI that his vehicle shook because of the earthquake. "It was really strong," he added.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4 on the Richter Scale.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS wrote on X.

Delhi is in the Seismic Zone IV, which is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.