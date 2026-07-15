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Delhi cop who killed wife found dead, woman's family say 'we got justice'

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 08:11 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 08:58 IST
Delhi cop who killed wife found dead, woman's family say 'we got justice'

Delhi Police cop who shot wife dead kills self using same service pistol Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Delhi Police constable accused of fatally shooting his wife in Kalyanpuri was found dead with a gunshot wound near a luxury hotel in Mayur Vihar, ending a nearly 40-hour manhunt. Police suspect he died by suicide using his service pistol and are tracing his movements through CCTV footage.

The Delhi Police constable, who allegedly shot dead his wife with his service pistol on a road in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri early Monday, was found dead with a gunshot wound near a luxury hotel in Mayur Vihar on Tuesday evening, bringing a nearly 40-hour manhunt for him to an end, senior police officers said.Police said the constable, 32, allegedly died by suicide using the same service pistol with which he is suspected to have killed his wife, also 32. His body was found at a parking lot around 6pm by a passerby.

The service pistol was found near his body. However, the scooter he was riding when he allegedly killed his wife and fled the scene was not found at the parking site, police said.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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