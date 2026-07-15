The Delhi Police constable, who allegedly shot dead his wife with his service pistol on a road in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri early Monday, was found dead with a gunshot wound near a luxury hotel in Mayur Vihar on Tuesday evening, bringing a nearly 40-hour manhunt for him to an end, senior police officers said.Police said the constable, 32, allegedly died by suicide using the same service pistol with which he is suspected to have killed his wife, also 32. His body was found at a parking lot around 6pm by a passerby.